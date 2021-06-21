Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,370 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

