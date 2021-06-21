Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of MakeMyTrip worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.