Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 110,832 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of OneMain worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.