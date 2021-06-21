AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 29% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $217,877.28 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

