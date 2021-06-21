Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001962 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $1.49 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00120381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00158301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,561.03 or 1.00487859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

