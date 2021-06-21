Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $756,248.31 and approximately $9,751.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,000.66 or 0.99474558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

