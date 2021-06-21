Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $20.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,531.53. 21,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,378.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

