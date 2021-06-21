Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $33.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,435.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

