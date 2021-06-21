Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,419.81. 21,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.