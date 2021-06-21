Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $26.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,428.42. 24,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,332.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

