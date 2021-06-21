Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.83. 10,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 606,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,572 shares of company stock worth $1,127,182. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

