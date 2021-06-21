Alphr finance (ALPHR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $273,940.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00118324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00148979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.81 or 1.00131016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

