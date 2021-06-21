Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.51

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

