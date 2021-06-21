alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.59 ($18.34) and last traded at €15.63 ($18.39). Approximately 1,522,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.71 ($18.48).

AOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

