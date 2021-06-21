Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Lowered by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.