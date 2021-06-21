American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AEP opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

