American National Insurance Co. Buys New Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. American National Insurance Co. owned 0.10% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.81. 21,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,320. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

