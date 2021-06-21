American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,600 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $39.47. 387,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025,068. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

