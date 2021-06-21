American National Insurance Co. Invests $4.42 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.32. 26,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,154,404. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.