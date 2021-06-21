American National Insurance Co. Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. 25,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

