American National Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Shares of PXD traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.14. 119,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,527. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

