American National Insurance Co. Sells 16,645 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.20% of WNS worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,120. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

