American National Insurance Co. Sells 22,624 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. 166,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,187. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.