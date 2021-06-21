American National Insurance Co. Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $12,713,762. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,699. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

