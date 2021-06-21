American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $536.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

