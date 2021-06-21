American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 141,539 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $29.06.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 80,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

