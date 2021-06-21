American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,026 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.54 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

