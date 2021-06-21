AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,274 shares of company stock worth $11,240,737 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

