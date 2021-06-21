Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.98. 28,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,499. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

