Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.74. 11,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.21. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

