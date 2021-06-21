Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $71.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.69 million to $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares valued at $1,393,381. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

