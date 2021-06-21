Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

