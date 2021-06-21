Analysts Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.21 on Monday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

