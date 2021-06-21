Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $42.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

