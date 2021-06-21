Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post $11.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $8.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

