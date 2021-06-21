Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.