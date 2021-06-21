Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $473.40 on Monday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $478.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

