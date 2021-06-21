Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post earnings per share of $7.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is $7.50. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.69 on Monday, reaching $619.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

