Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

