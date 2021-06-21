Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

