Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.28). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPNE. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $683.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

