Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $168.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

