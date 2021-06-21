Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report sales of $5.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

UNP opened at $214.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.41. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

