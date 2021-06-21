Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

