Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $696.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $698.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.10 million. Carter’s posted sales of $514.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

