Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.