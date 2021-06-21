Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Million

Analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to post $59.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.73 million. FedNat posted sales of $123.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year sales of $279.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $3.95 on Monday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

