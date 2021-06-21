Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $733.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.