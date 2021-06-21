Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,616,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,796 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.87 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.