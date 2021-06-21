Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 158.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.10 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

